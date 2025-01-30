Sports News | MI Cape Town Ease Past Sunrisers Eastern Cape to Reach Playoffs for First Time

Cape Town [South Africa], January 30 (ANI): MI Cape Town delivered a fielding, bowling and batting masterclass at Newlands on Wednesday evening to book their maiden appearance in the SA20 Playoffs.

It has now set up an all-Western Cape Qualifier 1 with current table-toppers Paarl Royals set to meet MI Cape Town at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

The winner will advance directly to the final at the Wanderers on Saturday.

MI Cape Town were excellent from the outset with Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch and Reeza Hendricks claiming spectacular catches to help dismiss the Sunrisers Eastern Cape for just 109.

Brevis, in particular, had the Newlands faithful gasping for air in awe as he flew horizontally to take a one-handed grab before rolling on the ground within a whisker of the boundary rope.

"(Fielding) is very important especially in this format. Today, before the game, we had the discussion to keep the continuity. I feel like the effort you put in fielding is very important. Fielding put us ahead in the game. Ground fielding was amazing, and I think it plays a huge role. It was important to finish with the bonus point and in top two," said MI Cape Town's Rashid Khan, as quoted from a release by SA20.

"I feel it's so good for the team and I hope they continue. We're keep things simple and have fun. We had a very tough couple of years as a team. We just talked about to let's just have fun, have the basics right, put effort in field and forget about the last two years and I feel the way everyone stood up, took responsibility (has been the difference)," he added.

Inspired by their fielding unit, the MI Cape Town bowlers responded with an equally excellent display, led by allrounder Bosch's SA20 career-best 4/19 and Kagiso Rabada's 2/14.

David Bedingham tried his best to keep the Sunrisers' afloat with a workmanlike run-a-ball 45, but did not have sufficient support from the moment his new opening partner Tony de Zorzi, who was on debut for the defending champions, succumbed early on to Rabada.

The MI Cape Town run chase was never in doubt with Ryan Rickelton (59 not out off 36 balls, 8x4, 1x6) and Rassie van der Dussen (48 not out off 30 balls, 4x4, 2x6) hardly needing to drop down to second gear during their 110-run unbroken opening partnership.

Van der Dussen displayed the early intent by striking Marco Jansen for a boundary and six in the first over before Rickelton continued his growing affection with Newlands.

The only blip on a flawless evening for MI Cape Town was Van der Dussen missing out on a half-century by two runs after Rickelton had raised his bat to another sold out Newlands crowd moments earlier.

The Sunrisers now have one all-important league match remaining against the Royals at St George's Park on Saturday to secure their playoff berth. (ANI)

