Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Day 1 of the ongoing SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025, witnessed the visitors Australia pile on runs against the hosts, who will want to make early inroads when Day 2 resumes and ensure that Sri Lanka are too far behind in the contest so early. The first Sri Lanka vs Australia Test 2025, which is part of the ongoing Warne-Muralitharan two-Test series is being played at Galle, where both legends have had numerous memorable outings. 38-Year-Old Usman Khawaja Becomes Oldest Australian Cricketer Since Steve Waugh To Register Red-Ball Century, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

Asked to bat, Australian openers Travis Head and Usman Khawaja set the tone for the visitors, hitting runs at will, with the former reaching his fifty in no time. However, Sri Lanka did make a comeback with quick wickets of Head and Marnus Labuschagne, Khawaja, and stand-in skipper Steve Smith ensured that Australia suffered no more casualties on Day 1. The duo have already added 195 runs for the third wicket, with Khawaja scoring his 16th ton, and Smith slamming his 35th Test hundred.

Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake.

Australia Test Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.