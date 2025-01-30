Out! Just when the Australian batters looked 'immortal', Vandersay provided the breakthrough. The bowler attacked the stumps and with no turn on this occasion. Smith gets beaten on the inside edge as he expects the ball to spin away. Flatline on UltraEdge. The impact is in front of off as he gets rapped on the back leg. Here's ball-tracking and it's three reds - hitting off! A successful review and the 266-run marathon stand have come to an end. Steve Smith lbw b Vandersay 141 (251)
400 Up For Australia! Another milestone for the side. Australia is now cruising to a big total and will look for follow-on situation. Just four Sri Lankan bowlers were used and three of them have now conceded over 120 runs.
Starting day two with the same attacking intent, the Australia side now has scored 26 runs in the opening 6 overs of the day. Both Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja are dealing in boundaries at the moment.
After 10000 run Test Runs for Steve Smith, now the Australian skipper has formed 207 run partnership with Usman Khawaja. this is the third-highest partnership for the third wicket for Australia against Sri Lanka. Usman Khawaja also completes his 150 and will aim for his maiden 200 run score in red ball cricket.
Welcome to the live coverage of Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2025 Day 2. The visitors dominated all three sessions on day one with Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja scoring centuries and will be in action again on day 2. Stay tuned for the live scores and updates of Day 2 of Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test 2025.
Sri Lanka National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Day 1 of the ongoing SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025, witnessed the visitors Australia pile on runs against the hosts, who will want to make early inroads when Day 2 resumes and ensure that Sri Lanka are too far behind in the contest so early. The first Sri Lanka vs Australia Test 2025, which is part of the ongoing Warne-Muralitharan two-Test series is being played at Galle, where both legends have had numerous memorable outings. 38-Year-Old Usman Khawaja Becomes Oldest Australian Cricketer Since Steve Waugh To Register Red-Ball Century, Achieves Feat During SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.
Asked to bat, Australian openers Travis Head and Usman Khawaja set the tone for the visitors, hitting runs at will, with the former reaching his fifty in no time. However, Sri Lanka did make a comeback with quick wickets of Head and Marnus Labuschagne, Khawaja, and stand-in skipper Steve Smith ensured that Australia suffered no more casualties on Day 1. The duo have already added 195 runs for the third wicket, with Khawaja scoring his 16th ton, and Smith slamming his 35th Test hundred.
Sri Lanka Test Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sonal Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake.
Australia Test Squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.