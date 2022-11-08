Cape Town, Nov 8 (PTI) The inaugural SA20 League will begin with a match between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals at Newlands Cricket Ground here on January 10.

The full match schedule of 33 matches to be played at six venues across the country was announced on Tuesday, with only two months to go until the start of South Africa's premier T20 league.

MI Cape Town will look to captivate the Newlands with their star-studded line-up that includes Proteas spearhead Kagiso Rabada, Afghanistan spin maestro Rashid Khan, England's six-hitting specialist Liam Livingstone, and South Africa's teenage sensation, Dewald Brevis among others.

The Royals have assembled an equal galaxy of stars that is headlined by England white-ball captain Jos Buttler, along with his Lords' 2019 World Cup-winning teammates Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan.

They will be joined by Proteas trio of David Miller, Lungi Ngidi and Tabraiz Shamsi, who are under the guidance of former Proteas all-rounder JP Duminy as head coach.

The opening game, along with the remaining 32 matches, will all be broadcast live on SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa and Viacom18 Sports in India.

"Releasing fixtures for the opening season is a milestone for us all at SA20," league commissioner Graeme Smith said.

"It's all getting very real, we certainly can't wait to watch the world's best go head-to-head. Fans can look forward to the blockbuster schedule kicking off with the popular local derby between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals on 10 January."

The SA20 caravan will move around the country for two weeks, with at least one game every single day until January 24.

Each team will play five home and five away matches.

The first Highveld derby between the Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals is set for the Wanderers Cricket Stadium on January 17.

The JSK squad is loaded with speed merchants Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, West Indian Alzarri Joseph and England's George Garton who are all set to steam in at the Bullring.

The Capitals will be equally up to the challenge, with Proteas speedsters Anrich Nortje and Wayne Parnell leading alongside Ireland's Josh Little.

The final will be staged at the Wanderers on February 11.

