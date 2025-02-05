Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], February 4 (ANI): Shardashram Vidyamandir (Dadar) dominated proceedings as they bossed Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School, winning by a margin of 364 runs in a league match of the MI Junior Interschool Cricket Tournament in Mumbai on Tuesday.

After opting to bat, openers Swarada Bende and Vaidai Tanavade embarked on a run spree as they propelled Shardashram Vidyamandir to an astonishing total of 425 without losing a single wicket. Both openers notched unbeaten centuries, with Swara top-scoring with 105*, while Vaidai finished with 102*.

With a daunting target of 426 runs required to win, Bhargavi Patil's excellent bowling that saw her end with figures of 4 for 10, blew Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School away as they were skittled out for just 61 runs, handing Shardashram Vidyamandir 364-run victory, a release said. Brief Scores:

Boys' U-14:Chembur Karnataka High School and College 214/5 in 38.4 overs (Ankit Mhatre 63, Omkar Koli 55, Shreyash Gowari 42; Akshat Joshi 2/33) beat General Education Academy (Chembur) 213/7 in 40 overs (Shardul Fagare 88, Yashraj Kalaskar 41, Arnav Patil 37; Viraj Patil 2/36). Girls' U-15:St. Columba School (Gamdevi) 44/0 in 4.3 overs (Maithilee Sakpal 19) beat St. Marys High School (Mulund) all out 43 in 10.2 overs (Durva Palav 3/4, Shalan Mulla 2/10). Shardashram Vidyamandir (Dadar) 425/0 in 16 overs (Swarada Bende 105 n.o, Vaidai Tanavade 102 n.o) beat Chatrabhuj Narsee Memorial School all out 61 in 17.5 overs (Bhargavi Patil 4/10, Dhwani 2/13). (ANI)

