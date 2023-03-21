Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Tim David and Cameron Green will have to fill in the shoes of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya for Mumbai Indians, if the five-time champions want to taste success in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Stressing on the fact that a positive start to the tournament is paramount for success, Harbhajan told Star Sports: "Well, they (David and Green) will be successful if Tim David can do the same thing that Pollard was doing and whether Green can do what Hardik was doing.

"But yes, they do have the potential, but IPL is such a tournament that if you start to get going from day one, you will have a good season. If you don't get going, and you have to find that rhythm, it gets very difficult," he added.

Mumbai Indians will be looking for redemption in this edition's IPL after finishing at the bottom of the table in 2022.

Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru on April 2.

