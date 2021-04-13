Chennai, Apr 13 (PTI) Mumbai Indians stunned Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs in a low-scoring IPL match here on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians managed only 152 after batting first, but then bowled amazingly to restrict KKR to 142 for 7 in 20 overs to record their first win in the second game.

For KKR, opener Nitish Rana once again top-scored with 57 off 47 balls while Shubman Gill chipped in with 33 off 24 balls. Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar picked up 4 for 27.

Earlier, Andre Russell grabbed a five-wicket haul as Mumbai Indians were all out for 152.

It was a collective bowling effort from KKR with only Suryakumar Yadav (56 off 36 balls) and skipper Rohit Sharma (43 off 32 balls) making notable contributions.

For KKR, Pat Cummins (2/24), Russell (5 for 15) and Shakib Al Hasan (1/23) were the main wicket-takers.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 152 all out in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 56, Rohit Sharma 43; Andre Russell 5/15, Pat Cummins 2/24).

KKR: 142 for 7 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 57, Rahul Chahar 4/27).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)