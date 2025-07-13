New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Indian club played brilliantly in the Helsinki Cup-2025, but they remained just one step away from the title. Minerva Academy FC's dream was shattered in the final, but this journey made the country proud. In the final of the Helsinki Cup 2025, India's youth team, Minerva, had to face a 1-0 defeat against Finland's legendary team, PK-35. The match was very tough. Both teams were showing strategic and strong play. PK-35 created an opportunity and scored a goal. This was the first time in the entire tournament that the ball entered Minerva's goalpost.

Minerva played the game like a winner throughout the tournament and introduced defense along with attack. They played 10 matches in this tournament and won 9. Scored a total of 42 goals. Conceded only one goal, and that too in the final. This performance of the Indian team was historic among the great youth teams of Europe and other countries. Minerva became the first Indian team to reach the final of the Helsinki Cup.

Despite the narrow loss, the performances across the tournament earned admiration from scouts, coaches, and fans across Europe. From clean sheet after clean sheet to the relentless attacking style that produced thumping wins over sides like HJK, RCD Espanyol, GrIFK, LAUTP, and Stjarnan, the boys from India proved that Indian football isn't just rising -- it has arrived.

Players like Raj, K Chetan, Punshiba, Yohenba, Chetan T, and Azam showed maturity and enthusiasm much beyond their age. In every match, the team proved that Indian players can stand against the world's big football academies and clubs.

There is definitely sadness due to the defeat in the final, but the pride is even more than that. What these players did for the club, family and country became an example. Remaining unbeaten for 9 matches in Finland and conceding just one goal, that too in the final, is a great achievement by any standards.

Minerva may not have won the trophy, but it has definitely earned trust. Trust that world-class footballers can emerge from India too. It was not just a tournament; it was a message. And the world heard that message. Now, Minerva will participate in three more big international youth tournaments. This journey will continue; it will not stop. (ANI)

