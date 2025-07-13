India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: Day 3 witnessed India National Cricket Team get bundled out for 387, after Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, and KL Rahul contributed heavily with the bat against England National Cricket Team in IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025, which saw hosts take a two-run lead at stumps. Day 4 of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's will see England and India battle it out for supremacy, with the contest hanging in the balance. 'Get Some F***** Balls' Angry Shubman Gill Engages in Heated Argument With Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett As England Try to Waste Time During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Rahul and Pant resumed their innings on Day 3 and went on to add 141 runs for the fourth wicket, which ended unfortunately with the latter's run out on 74. Rahul, who went to scored his second hundred at Lord's, fell for 100, but Jadeja stitched stands with Nitish Kumar Reddy (30) and Washington Sundar (23), respectively see India end on 387.

Day 3 ended with drama as the final over of the day, which lasted for seven minutes, where Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley had a verbal altercation, which set up the remainder of the Test entertaining.

India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 4 Match Details

Match India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 4 Date Sunday, July 13 Time 3:30 PM IST Venue Lord's, London Live Streaming, Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 3, 4, 5 (Live Telecast), DD Sports (DD Free Dish), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national cricket team vs England national cricket team 3rd Test 2025 Day 4 will take place on Sunday, July 13, at the iconic Lord's in London. Day four of the third Test between India and England starts at 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill Memes Go Viral After India Test Captain Engages in Heated Argument With Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 4?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India's tour of England 2025. The IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 4 live telecast viewing options will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 5 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels. The IND vs ENG live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well, but for DD Free Dish and other DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) users only. For the India vs England 2025 online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 4?

JioHotstar has the digital rights to India's tour of England 2025. Hence, fans in India can find viewing options of the India vs England 3rd Test 2025 Day 4 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. The IND vs ENG free live streaming on JioHotstar is going to be available for a limited period.

