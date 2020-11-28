New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Mission Olympic Cell has approved a one-month training camp in the USA for wrestler Bajrang Punia, one of India's biggest medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Mission Olympic Cell held on Thursday, a press release stated.

Also Read | Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, WBBL 2020 Final Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of MS W vs ST W on Sony Sports and SonyLiv Online.

Mission Olympic Cell is a body set up by the Sports Authority of India to select athletes who are to get assistance under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme.

The camp will take place from December 4 to January 3 at Cliff Keen Wrestling Club, Michigan, at an approximate cost of Rs 14 lakhs.

Also Read | SA vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for South Africa vs England 2nd T20I 2020.

Bajrang, who has been training at the SAI Sonepat centre after the resumption of training camps post the coronavirus lockdown, will travel to the USA with his coach Emzarios Bentinidis and physio Dhananjay.

He will get to train with top international wrestlers under head coach, Sergei Beloglazov, who is a two-time Olympic champion.

Bajrang has already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after earning a quota at the 2019 World Championships.

The World No. 2 in 65kg has preferred a stint in the USA over Individual World Cup scheduled in Serbia's Belgrade from December 12 to 18.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)