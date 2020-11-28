Melbourne Stars Women will take on Sydney Thunder Women in the finals of the Women’s Big bash League 2020. The clash will be played at the North Sydney Oval Stadium in Sydney on November 28, 2020 (Saturday). Meg Lanning’s Melbourne Stars are in search of their maiden title while Rachel Haynes’ Sydney Thunder are looking to win the competition for a second time. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming details of the WBBL 2020 final can scroll down below. Sydney Sixers Host Annual Pride Party Game Against Hobart Hurricanes in Women’s Big Bash League 2020, Show Support for LGBT Community (View Pics).

Melbourne Stars finished at the top of the league table and commandingly defeated Pert Scorchers in the semi-finals by seven wickets to book a place in the summit clash against Sydney Thunder, who came third in the regular league season and got the better of Brisbane Heat in the semis. Stars are looking to secure their maiden title while Thunders are hoping to become the third team to win the prestigious trophy two times.

When is Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, WBBL 2020 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women WBBL 2020 final will be played at the North Sydney Oval Stadium in Sydney on November 28, 2020 (Saturday). The summit clash has a start time of 01:40 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, WBBL 2020 Final On TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of WBBL 2020 in India and will telecast the Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women WBBL 2020 final. Fans can tune into Sony Six, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, and Sony Six HD to catch the live action of the final. Australian fans can watch the game on Fox Sports, Channel 7 and Cricket Australia Network.

How To Get Free Live Streaming Of Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, WBBL 2020 Final?

As Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of WBBL 2020 in India, fan can with the game online on its OTT platform. Melbourne Stars Women vs Sydney Thunder Women, WBBL 2020 final will be streamed online on SonyLiv and fans can tune into the SonyLiv app or website to catch the live action.

