England will like to extend their winning run against South Africa in the second T20I of the three-match series. Eoin Morgan’s men won the opening clash by five wickets and a victory in the second game will seal the series for them. At the same time, the second clash will be a do-or-die game for the Proteas team, and they must leave no stones unturned to come on top. The match takes place at the Boland Park in Paarl on November 29 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for SA vs ENG 2nd T20I 2020. Australian Test Squad Airlifted After New COVID-19 Cases in South Australia.

Coming to the opening clash, South Africa posted a challenging total of 179-6 while batting first at the Newlands in Cape Town. Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen shone with the bat while Sam Curran was the pick of the England bowlers with three wickets. Chasing the challenging total, the visitors got off to a terrible start with the likes of Jason Roy, Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan back in the hut without making much impact. However, Jonny Bairstow shifted the pendulum in England’s favour with a quick-fire 86. As a result, the Three Lions won the match by five wickets.

South Africa vs England 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keepers for SA vs ENG 2nd T20I Dream11 team should be Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG) and Heinrich Klaasen (SA).

South Africa vs England 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with three batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Faf du Plessis (SA), Dawid Malan (ENG) and Rassie van der Dussen (SA).

South Africa vs England 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The only all-rounder for SA vs ENG 2nd T20I 2020 team should be Sam Curran (ENG).

South Africa vs England 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining three slots of bowlers should be filled by Kagiso Rabada (SA), Jofra Archer (ENG) and Adil Rashid (ENG).

South Africa vs England 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Quinton de Kock (SA), Jos Buttler (ENG), Jonny Bairstow (ENG), Heinrich Klaasen (SA), Faf du Plessis (SA), Dawid Malan (ENG) and Rassie van der Dussen (SA), Sam Curran (ENG), Kagiso Rabada (SA), Jofra Archer (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG).

Jonny Bairstow (ENG) should definitely be picked as the captain of your fantasy team while Kagiso Rabada (SA) can be chosen as vice-captain.

