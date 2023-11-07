Wellington [New Zealand], November 7 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket on Tuesday announced a spin-heavy Kiwi Test squad including the return of youngster Rachin Ravindra, star spinner Mitchell Santner and pacer Kyle Jamieson have been added for a two-Test series in Bangladesh starting later this month.

"A spin-heavy BLACKCAPS Test squad featuring the return of Kyle Jamieson, Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner has been selected for a two-Test series in Bangladesh," a statement from New Zealand Cricket read.

The series kicks off the BLACKCAPS' third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship, with a coaching staff led by Luke Ronchi as regular head coach Gary Stead returns home following the ICC Cricket World Cup in India to prepare for a busy home summer.

"New Zealand's fas bowler Trent Boult was not considered for selection after making himself unavailable for the tour," the statement further read.

With spin-friendly conditions conditions expected in Bangladesh, Santner joins Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi as the squad's front-line tweakers. Santner will to the side having played the last of his 24 Tests in 2021 against England at Lord's. The left-arm orthodox spinner is currently Kiwi's most dangerous bowler in the ICC World Cup 2023, with 14 wickets.

The spin options are further boosted by off-spinning all-rounders Rachin Ravindra and Glenn Phillips who return to the Test squad off the back of impressive performances at the ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Ravindra, who has three World Cup centuries in the ongoing tournament in India, is back in whites for the first time since the first Test against Bangladesh at Bay Oval in January 2022, while Phillips is back in the touring Test team after visiting Pakistan in December/January.

Kyle Jamieson returns to the Test squad after undergoing back surgery in February, joining captain Tim Southee and Matt Henry in a three-man speed attack.

The 28-year-old pace bowler has 72 wickets at 19 in 16 Tests, being the fastest New Zealand player to bag 50 Test wickets (in nine Tests), and was voted Player of the Match in the winning ICC World Test Championship in 2021.

Henry has remained in India with the Blackcaps to recover from a right hamstring injury that kept him out of the ODI World Cup last week.

BLACKCAPS selector Sam Wells said the squad was picked very much with the touring conditions in mind.

"We've selected a squad we think can compete and succeed in Bangladesh. With Ajaz, Ish, Mitch, Glenn and Rachin, we have a strong spin group that will offer good variety and options during the series. Mitch had a strong back half of the Plunket Shield campaign last summer and has made good strides in his red-ball bowling. He brings a wealth of experience in sub-continent conditions and adds depth to the batting line-up as a genuine all-rounder," Wells said in an official statement.

"Rachin brings a left-arm orthodox option and has improved considerably over the past 18 months with the ball - and his performances with the bat at the World Cup speak for themselves. It's great to be able to call upon the services of Kyle again after a period out of the team and he will bring a different dimension to the pace group," he added.

Wells described the start of a new World Test Championship cycle as an exciting time for the team.

"The BLACKCAPS have a proud history in the WTC having won the first edition. It's a tournament the team and our fans care deeply about. We've seen in previous editions how important any points away from home can be and the squad know they have a big challenge ahead in foreign conditions," he said.

The tour will be the first time Bangladesh have hosted New Zealand in Tests since 2013. The first match of the two-Test series will be played from November 28 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet while the second will be held from December 6 to 10 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

New Zealand squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Kane Williamson and Will Young. (ANI)

