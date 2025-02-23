Mumbai, February 23: Former Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj showered praise on Chinelle Henry for her fearless batting approach in the Women's Premier League (WPL). Henry played a pivotal role in UP Warriorz's commanding 33-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) on Saturday. The West Indian all-rounder produced a stunning performance, smashing 62 runs off just 23 balls, including two boundaries and eight massive sixes. Her blitzkrieg helped UP Warriorz set a formidable target of 177/9 for the Delhi Capitals. UP Warriorz Secure First Win in WPL 2025 With Chinelle Henry’s Heroics Against Delhi Capitals.

"She backed herself to play those aggressive shots. At that stage, with six or seven wickets already down, she knew there was nothing to lose. She decided to go big and play her natural game, showcasing that signature West Indian flair for hitting big sixes," Mithali told JioHotstar.

Apart from her explosive batting, Henry also contributed with the ball, taking a crucial wicket of Marizanne Kapp. Her all-round brilliance ensured UP Warriorz secured their first victory of the WPL season in style. Coming to the match, Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first, a decision that initially worked in their favour as UP Warriorz struggled to build momentum.

They lost their first wicket at 17, and Kiran Navgire (17) fell soon after, leaving the score at 38/2. Captain Deepti Sharma (13) and Shweta Sehrawat (11) also failed to make a big impact, and with Grace Harris (2) and Uma Chetry (3) departing cheaply, Warriorz were reeling at 89/6. Tahlia McGrath contributed a valuable 24 before falling to Jess Jonassen.

Just when it seemed Delhi Capitals had the upper hand, Chinelle Henry produced a game-changing knock. She smashed 62 off just 23 balls, lifting Warriorz to a competitive total of 177/9. Sophie Ecclestone (12) and Saima Thakor (4) also chipped in towards the end. WPL 2025: Mithali Raj Hails UP Warriorz’s All-Rounder Grace Harris’ Hat-Trick Against Delhi Capitals, Says ‘She Seems To Have Golden Arm’.

Jess Jonassen was the standout bowler for the Capitals, claiming 4/31, while Marizanne Kapp and Arundhati Reddy picked up two wickets each. Shikha Pandey also contributed with one wicket. Delhi Capitals' run chase got off to a rocky start as captain Meg Lanning fell early for just 5. Shafali Verma followed soon after, scoring 24 before being dismissed by Kranti Goud.

Jemimah Rodrigues stood out with a fighting 56 off 35 balls, but wickets continued to tumble around her. The Warriorz' disciplined bowling attack proved too strong for the Capitals, with Niki Prasad (18) and Shikha Pandey (15*) offering late resistance, but it wasn't enough as they were bowled out for 144.

Kranti Goud, playing only her third WPL game, delivered a sensational spell, taking 4/25, while Grace Harris, who had her first hat-trick of the season, also dominated with the ball as well, finishing with 4/15. Chinelle Henry got the wicket of Marizanne Kapp and Deepti Sharma also chipped in with a wicket each. For her breathtaking knock and contribution with the ball, Chinelle Henry was named Player of the Match.

