Sports News | UP Warriorz Secure First Win in WPL with Chinelle Henry's Heroics

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 23 (ANI): UP Warriorz claimed their first victory in the Women's Premier League (WPL) with a commanding 33-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru on Saturday. The match saw an incredible all-round performance from Chinelle Henry, who turned the tide in favour of the Warriorz with a blistering knock and a key wicket.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to field first, a decision that initially worked in their favour as UP Warriorz struggled to build momentum. They lost their first wicket at 17, and Kiran Navgire (17) fell soon after, leaving the score at 38/2.

Captain Deepti Sharma (13) and Shweta Sehrawat (11) also failed to make a big impact, and with Grace Harris (2) and Uma Chetry (3) departing cheaply, Warriorz were reeling at 89/6. Tahlia McGrath contributed a valuable 24 before falling to Jess Jonassen.

Just when it seemed Delhi Capitals had the upper hand, Chinelle Henry produced a game-changing knock. She smashed 62 off just 23 balls, hitting two boundaries and eight sixes, lifting Warriorz to a competitive total of 177/9. Sophie Ecclestone (12) and Saima Thakor (4) also chipped in towards the end.

Jess Jonassen was the standout bowler for the Capitals, claiming 4/31, while Marizanne Kapp and Arundhati Reddy picked up two wickets each. Shikha Pandey also contributed with one wicket.

Delhi Capitals' run chase got off to a rocky start as captain Meg Lanning fell early for just 5. Shafali Verma followed soon after, scoring 24 before being dismissed by Kranti Goud.

Jemimah Rodrigues stood out with a fighting 56 off 35 balls, but wickets continued to tumble around her. The Warriorz' disciplined bowling attack proved too strong for the Capitals, with Niki Prasad (18) and Shikha Pandey (15*) offering late resistance, but it wasn't enough as they were bowled out for 144.

Kranti Goud, playing only her third WPL game, delivered a sensational spell, taking 4/25, while Grace Harris, who had her first hat-trick of the season, also dominated with the ball as well, finishing with 4/15. Chinelle Henry got the wicket of Marizanne Kapp and Deepti Sharma also chipped in with a wicket each.

For her breathtaking knock and contribution with the ball, Chinelle Henry was named Player of the Match, leading UP Warriorz to their first win of the season. With this victory, Warriorz have gained momentum, while Delhi Capitals will look to bounce back in their next fixture. (ANI)

