Sharjah, Nov 4 (PTI) Velocity skipper Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champions Supernovas in the opening match of the Women's T20 Challenge, here on Wednesday.

The Indian women cricketers return to action for the first time since they lost the T20 World Cup final to hosts Australia in Melbourne in March this year.

Also Read | Supernova vs Velocity Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Velocity Wins Toss, Opts to Field.

Teams:

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Pooja Vastrakar and Ayabonga Khaka.

Also Read | Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv, UEFA Champions League Live Streaming Online: Where to Watch CL 2020-21 Group Stage Match Live Telecast on TV & Free Football Score Updates in Indian Time?.

Velocity: Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy (VC), Shafali Verma, Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht, Shikha Pandey, Manali Dakshini, Leigh Kasperek, Danielle Wyatt, Sune Luus and Jahanara Alam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)