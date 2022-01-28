Melbourne, Jan 28 (AP) Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia have defeated Australian players Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler 6-3, 6-4 to win the mixed doubles championship.

Mladenovic also won the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open in 2014 with Daniel Nestor and has two women's doubles titles in 2018 and 2020 in Australia among her five major women's doubles titles.

Also Read | Rafael Nadal vs Matteo Berrettini, Australian Open 2022 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch Live TV Telecast of Aus Open Men's Singles Semifinal Tennis Match?.

Dodig has three other Grand Slam mixed doubles titles and two in men's doubles, including last year's Australian Open title with Filip Polášek.

Next up on Rod Laver Arena is the first men's singles semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini. Nadal is looking to continue his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam singles title if he can advance to Sunday's final. (AP)

Also Read | ISL 2021-22 Match Result: Hyderabad FC Beat Odisha FC 3-2 at Tilak Maidan Stadium.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)