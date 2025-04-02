Jamshedpur, Apr 2 (PTI) Hosts Jamshedpur FC will be upbeat heading into their first-leg semi-final against the formidable Mohun Bagan Super Giant, who will look to bank on their strong away form when the two sides face off in the Indian Super League here on Thursday.

This will be the first time that these two sides meet in the playoffs, with MBSG reaching the last-four courtesy of winning the ISL League Shield, whereas the Red Miners defeated NorthEast United FC 2-0 in the one-legged eliminator.

Jamshedpur FC have not secured a victory in their previous six matches against Mohun Bagan in the ISL, losing on four instances. Another failure to bag a triumph here will make it their longest winless run in front of any opponent in the competition.

Meanwhile, MBSG have been unbeaten on the road in the previous six games, winning thrice and scoring 13 goals in expense of conceding merely thrice.

Avoiding a loss here will not only mark a new club record for their longest such streak away from home in the league, but also enable them to enter the second and decisive leg in Kolkata high on confidence.

Jamshedpur FC have the advantage of making a strong start to the semi-final tie, but they have lost both of their last two games here – with their last longer losing streak at the stadium coming between November-December 2022, of three games each.

Jamshedpur FC have seen a purple patch upfront this year, scoring the most goals (22) since the start of the calendar year - one more than Mohun Bagan Super Giant (21), who are the highest scorers in the league with 47 strikes.

MBSG have won just one of their last six ISL playoffs matches in regulation or extra time, including a 1-3 defeat to Mumbai City FC in last season's final. They will want to set this record straight to clinch the ISL Cup after falling short at the final hurdle last season.

Head coach Jose Molina remains unbeaten in the ISL playoffs since his tenure with ATK in 2016. If he avoids a defeat here, Molina will surpass John Gregory (W2 D1 in 2017-18 for Chennaiyin FC) to become the tactician with the longest unbeaten streak in the playoffs.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil outlined an optimistic perspective before the fixture.

"There are two legs to play and we are facing a very good team. We are positive, since we are playing at home, and we must think for a positive result," he said.

"We are ready and we want to win the ISL Cup."

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina affirmed his side's commitment to win the ISL Cup.

"We are ready and we want to win the ISL Cup. We are absolutely happy with the season, but we want to win the Cup too," he said.

Jamshedpur FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant have faced each other 10 times in the ISL, with MBSG winning five times and the Red Miners emerging victorious thrice. Two encounters have produced draws.

