Two Major League Soccer giants Los Angeles FC and Inter Miami CF are set to lock horns at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on April 3, from 9:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) for the first-leg match of CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter Final. The LAFC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter Final first-leg match is the fourth meet between the two sides to date. In the past three matches, LAFC have won two, while Inter Miami CF have only one win. Both sides are star-studded, especially the visitors, who are led by GOAT Lionel Messi. Lionel Messi Becomes Quickest Player to Reach 40 Goal Contributions in Major League Soccer History, Achieves Feat During Inter Miami vs New York City FC MLS 2025 Match (Watch Highlights).

Inter Miami CF are hereafter cruising past Cavalier 4-0 in the previous round, across both legs. LAFC faced Columbus, which was also an easy meet, won with 4-2 scoreline after both legs ended. The LAFC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter Final match first leg happens next, while the Inter Miami vs LAFC CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter Final match second leg will happen on April 10. In their last CONCACAF Champions Cup game, the two stars of Inter Miami, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi had scored the goals.

Will Lionel Messi Play in LAFC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter Final Match?

Lionel Messi has traveled to Los Angeles, California, and is fully fit. He has been training with the rest of the squad too, so it can be predicted that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will play in the LAFC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter Final first-leg match. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Once Again? Rumors of MLS Side Making Offer to CR7 to Rival Argentine Star: Report.

Inter Miami CF head coach Javier Mascherano is expected to certainly not make the mistake of benching Leo Messi in the LAFC vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Quarter Final first-leg match. So, Messi should be starting, leading the attack along with his long-time friend and striker Luis Suarez in a 4-4-2 formation.

