Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 14 (ANI): Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) etched their name in history by becoming the first team to successfully defend the Indian Super League (ISL) Shield. After clinching their maiden league title under Antonio Habas last season, the Mariners delivered another dominant campaign to secure back-to-back triumphs, according to the official website of ISL.

The ISL champions' journey in the 2024-25 season has been quite different from what it was in 2023-24. While the League Shield battle went down to the wire until the final fixture in an all-or-nothing game against Mumbai City FC last season, the Mariners have found their own way to success this season. They dominated the league with commanding performances every time they took the field, clinching the ISL League Shield with two games to spare.

MBSG, who suffered an early setback this season by missing out on the opportunity to win the Durand Cup title for the second consecutive time, bounced back in style with outstanding displays in the league, sending a statement to their rivals and reaching new heights over time.

With a squad boasting multiple game-changers and big names, Jose Molina has done the rest to mark his return to the ISL after seven years. The former ISL Cup winner with ATK in 2016, the Spaniard instilled a champions' mentality within the squad, which fights until its final breath, converts the slightest opportunity to grab three points, and defends its fortress with the same devotion and dedication as a lioness protecting her cubs.

With the Gostho Paul Sarani painted in green and maroon and the streets of Kolkata echoing "Campeone Campeone ole ole ole," soaking in the extraordinary success of MBSG, let's reflect on the pivotal moments that guided them to success once again.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant registered their first home win of the season in the second match, defeating NorthEast United FC in style. The Highlanders, who broke the deadlock early and led at the halftime break, struggled to contain the Mariners in the second half as MBSG scored two goals past Gurmeet Singh, thanks to Subhasish Bose and Jason Cummings.

Despite suffering a defeat in the Durand Cup final against Juan Pedro Benali's team, MBSG fought tooth and nail to stifle the Highlanders' momentum and secured a crucial win at home. This victory not only marked the Mariners' first three points in this record-breaking season but also laid the foundation for their journey to unparalleled success.

On a night that seemed unlikely for even the most passionate Mohun Bagan Super Giant supporter to imagine a victory against a Kerala Blasters FC side known for its solid defence under Milos Drincic, Jose Molina's men pulled off a sensational performance. A last-minute winner from Alberto Rodriguez, who unleashed a brilliant strike from the edge of the box, sealed the deal for the Mariners.

Defenders contributing to the attack have been a cornerstone of MBSG's league triumph this season, a trend that has continued to flourish since the campaign began. What seemed like a match destined for defeat turned on its head when substitute Jason Cummings scored the equalizer in the 86th minute after Driuncic put the visitors ahead in the 77th minute. Then, in a dramatic final moment, Rodriguez's powerful volley left the Blasters helpless, sparking wild celebrations among the MBSG supporters.

With the three points, the Kolkata Giants extended their unbeaten streak to eight games, which featured dominant derby wins over Mohammedan SC and East Bengal FC.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant entered the second leg against Bengaluru FC after two unexpected away draws, a rare dip in their usual standards. The Blues, much like the first leg where they defeated the Mariners 3-0 in Bengaluru, came out with intensity and desire right from the start.

Gerard Zaragoza's side pressed relentlessly, but they were denied by the solid Mariners' defence and goalkeeper Vishal Kaith, who made five crucial saves in the game. Despite the pressure, MBSG once again showcased their champion mentality, proving why they had dominated the league up until that point.

The breakthrough came in a moment of brilliance from Liston Colaco, whose thunderous shot from the edge of the box left Gurpreet Singh Sandhu helpless, securing the three points for Molina's side and further extending their lead at the top of the table.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant stood on the brink of glory, with a win against Odisha FC set to crown them as ISL champions with two games to spare. Despite success being so close, with the Shield triumph within reach, the Mariners struggled to break through Odisha FC's resilient defence until the 93rd minute.

In the end, it was MBSG's star player, the X-factor Dimitri Petratos, who stepped up to deliver the Shield-winning goal. The ball thundered into the net, securing the Mariners' place in ISL history. This narrow win over the Kalinga Warriors not only sealed the title but also made MBSG the first-ever team to achieve back-to-back League Shield victories.

The Mariners kept going. After securing the title early, they didn't ease off, continuing their dazzling performances to make their season truly unforgettable.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant's scintillating home record has been a key factor in their journey to ISL glory. Under Molina's guidance, they finished the league unbeaten at home, securing 11 wins and a draw from their 12 home matches.

The Mariners end their league campaign unbeaten at home, adding to the magic of their Shield lifting ceremony with a 2-0 win over FC Goa, a team they had previously lost to in the reverse fixture. Molina's men successfully neutralized the Gaurs' formidable attack, which had scored in 23 consecutive matches, but they couldn't find the net against Vishal Kaith. Kaith ended the league phase with 14 clean sheets, the most by any player in ISL history while the Mariners extended their unbeaten league run to 12 games. (ANI)

