Bridgetown [Barbados], January 28 (ANI): England Cricket Board has announced that batter Eoin Morgan will be missing the final two matches of the T20I series against West Indies, due to a low-grade quadriceps injury.

Morgan has already missed the third match of the five-match series in Barbados on Wednesday night after he felt pain in his right quad during the warm-up.

"Follow-up testing revealed he sustained a right thigh muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour," stated in an official ECB release.

In Morgan's absence, all-rounder Moeen Ali has taken the charge as the captain of the Three Lions.

However, England is trailing in the five-match series by 2-1 against West Indies. Both the teams will now be squaring off on Sunday for the fourth T20I. (ANI)

