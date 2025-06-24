Agartala, Jun 24 (PTI) Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse paid a surprise visit to the Sports Authority of India's Training Centre here on Tuesday to review the facilities and interact with the athletes to "understand the challenges they face".

Khadse is currently on a tour of Tripura as part of the government's 'Poorvottar Sampark Setu' dialogue initiative.

During her visit to the SAI operated Sports Training Center (STC) here, the Minister reviewed the training facilities, observed the work of the coaches, and assessed the progress of the athletes, stated a press release from the ministry.

"She also meticulously inspected the modern amenities and overall readiness of the STC center, which plays a pivotal role in the region's sports landscape."

The SAI-STC centre in Agartala is focussed on gymnastics.

Khadse's assessment included a close look at the training equipment, the hostel facilities provided to the athletes, their dietary provisions, and the medical and psychological support services at the centre that was established through a collaborative effort with the local government.

"The future of India lies with these young individuals. The central government stands firmly with them, committed to their success," Khadse said after the inspection.

The 'Poorvottar Sampark Setu' requires Union ministers to undertake direct public engagement tours across the North-Eastern states to conduct on-ground reviews and address local issues effectively.

"North-East India is not just geographically, but also in terms of human skill, talent, and energy, the backbone of India's bright future," she said.

