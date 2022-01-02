Ha'il [Saudi Arabia], January 2 (ANI): MotoSports Team Rally has begun its campaign at the 44th edition of the Dakar Rally in Ha'il, Saudi Arabia.

Participating in its sixth consecutive Dakar Rally- arguably the toughest race on the planet - MotoSports Team Rally is represented by a two-rider team - experienced and in-form Joaquim Rodrigues and young gun Aaron Mare, who is replacing the injured Franco Caimi for the Rally.

The team started their campaign on January 1 with a 19 km long qualifying stage (earlier known as Prologue).

Joaquim Rodrigues finished at the 11th position and Aaron Mare at the 16th position in the Rally GP class. (ANI)

