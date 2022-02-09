New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Having already scaled six out of the 14 8000m summits successfully, India mountaineer Arjun Vajpai has now set his eyes on climbing Mt. Annapurna and Mt. Dhaulagiri.

The 28-year-old was recently awarded by Guinness World Records for becoming the youngest person to climb two higher 8000ers (Mt. Everest in 2010 and summit Lhotse in May 2011).

Vajpai now wants to become the first Indian to scale all the 14 8000m summits in the world and his first target is to climb Mt. Annapurna and Mt. Dhaulagiri, which will make him the first from the country to finish all the 8000m mountains of Nepal.

There are less than 40 people in the entire world who have ever climbed these 14 summits but no Indian has achieved the feat yet.

Vajpai has already scaled Mt. Everest, Mt. Lhotse, Mt. Makalu, Mt. Kangchenjunga, Mt. Manaslu, and Cho-Oyu, making several mountaineering world records.

"It is my dream to climb all 14 mountains above the 8000 meters and put India's flag flying high and become the only Indian to have achieved this feat. Right now my focus is on #Project8k and I am going to give my best in order to achieve this daunting task,” he said in a release.

In order to complete #Project8k, Vajpai has started a fundraiser on Ketto to crowd source funds to complete his expeditions.

