Jhansi, Apr 12 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Punjab advanced to the semifinals after winning their respective quarter-final matches of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, after a 1-1 draw in regulation time, Madhya Pradesh emerged victorious over Maharashtra 4-2 in shootout.

Pratap Lakra (6th minute) converted a penalty corner and opened the scoring for Madhya Pradesh early in the game. Three minutes later, Maharashtra equalised via a field goal from Aakib Rahim (9th).

Sundram Singh Rajawat, Shreyas Dhupe, Ali Ahmad and Pratap Lakra scored in the shootout for Madhya Pradesh. Devindar Walmiki and Venkatesh Kenche were the only scorers for Maharashtra as Madhya Pradesh goalkeeper Sanjay B made crucial saves to help his side win.

The second quarter-final match was also decided through shootout with Manipur emerging victorious over Tamil Nadu after the two sides played out a goalless draw in regulation time. In the shootout, Manipur won 4-1.

Nilakanta Sharma, Waribam Nirajkumar Singh, Kothajit Singh and Laishram Dipu Singh scored for Manipur. Goalkeeper Ankit Malik of Manipur was in incredible form and made two saves.

Karthi Selvam was the only scorer for Tamil Nadu during the shootout.

In the third match, Punjab defeated Haryana 3-2 to seal their spot in the semi-finals.

Araijeet Singh Hundal (15th) scored the only goal of the first half to give Punjab the lead.

Sanjay (32nd) scored the equaliser for Haryana, but Punjab scored two goals in quick succession through Jugraj Singh (33rd) and Pardeep Singh (34th) to reclaim the lead.

Kuldeep (56th) pulled one back for Haryana in the dying minutes of the game but Punjab ultimately won.

