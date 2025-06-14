New Delhi [India] June 14 (ANI): Member of Parliament from North-East Delhi and popular actor-singer Manoj Tiwari will add glitter to the 27th edition of the nationwide 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' initiative, set to take place on June 15 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The event is being organised in collaboration with the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI), according to a release by SAI Media.

The other prominent dignitaries who will be participating in the event in Delhi are PEFI president A.K Bansal, a Dronacharya Awardee former India hockey coach, 1992 Asian Marathon champion Sunita Godara, PEFI national secretary Piyush Jain, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences professor and director (sports) Tribhuvan Ram Narayan and swimming coach at the Sonia Vihar Water Sports Club Society in Delhi Manjeet Shekhawat.

The cycling drive will be organised simultaneously across more than 500 locations in India on June 15, including the capitals of all States and Union Territories, SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), and Khelo India centres (KICs), with a probable participation of 15,000-plus citizens across various age groups.

Started by Hon'ble Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in December 2024, the 'FIT India Sundays on Cycle' movement has been organised in more than 10,000 locations across the country till now with the participation of more than 3.5 lakh individuals.

Previously, the cycling event witnessed participation of Indian Army jawans, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Indian Railways and prominent sports stars like Lovlina Borgohain, Sangram Singh, Shanky Singh, Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora, Paris Paralympics medallists Nitesh Kumar, Manisha Ramadass, Rubina Francis and Simran Sharma (para world champion) apart from celebrities like Rahul Bose, Amit Sial, Sharvari Wagh, Madhurima Tuli and Gul Panag, to name a few.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), My Bikes and MY Bharat. (ANI)

