Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Furthering our commitment to nurturing and developing young footballing talent in and around the city, Mumbai City FC are set to launch the Mumbai City Golden Baby League.

The Mumbai City Golden Baby League will be conducted from April 23 running until May 28 at the Sporting Lions Turf, Neville D'Souza Football Ground in Bandra, Mumbai in conjunction with the Mumbai Football Association (MFA), Western India Football Association (WIFA) and the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Seven prominent football academies across Mumbai - La Liga Football Schools, Tipu Sultan FA, Footie First, Brave Hearts, Lemon Break, SSE BFC and Rising FA will participate across three age categories from under 8s to under 10s alongside the Islanders in the month-long grassroots football tournament. The Islanders will also participate in the Golden Baby League with two teams in the under-10s category.

Kandarp Chandra, CEO of Mumbai City FC said: "At Mumbai City FC, our aim is to help grow the game of football from the grassroots, starting here in our own backyard, in our own city. With the Mumbai City Golden Baby League, we want to play our part in enabling the young kids of Mumbai with a comprehensive platform to gain competitive experience and to show their skills. We thank the MFA, WIFA and AIFF for their support and we look forward to welcoming the academies." (ANI)

