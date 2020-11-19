Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Mumbai City FC on Thursday signed a new global partnership with Midea, home appliances and air-treatment manufacturer.

For the 2020-21 season, Midea will feature on the sleeve of the club's first-team shirts and will be visibly present on matchdays and at the club's training facility at the Nagoa Village Panchayat Football Ground.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli, Roger Federer, Lewis Hamilton and David Beckham - 5 Style Icons Fans Cannot Get Enough of This International Men's Day 2020 (View HD Pics).

Mumbai will kick-start their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign against NorthEast United on Saturday, November 21 donning the new kit.

Bimal Parekh, co-owner of Mumbai City FC said, "We are delighted to be partnering with such a fantastic global brand. Midea's ambition to grow in India has been impressive and we share their passion and commitment to develop and grow. We look forward to a successful season together."

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami Likely to Play India vs Australia ODI & T20I Series on Rotational Basis to Manage Workload.

Pranab Mohanty, Vice President, Midea India Private Limited said, "Building on Midea's collaborations with international football clubs, we are thrilled with our partnership with Mumbai City FC which will deepen the positive impact we are able to make in communities across India. Our association with football is a natural fit as it has a deep-rooted connect with our target audience in India and will help in enhancing Midea's brand visibility, target audience reach and will create new avenues of collaboration for success." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)