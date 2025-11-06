Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] November 6 (ANI): The Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced their list of players retained ahead of the mega auction for the upcoming WPL 2026 season.

The defending champions have retained five key players from their title-winning squad - ODI World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who has led the Mumbai Indians to two titles in the last three years, along with England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, West Indies captain Hayley Matthews, and the young Indian duo of Amanjot Kaur and G. Kamalini.

The retained core brings together leadership, world-class experience, and emerging Indian talent that has been central to the Mumbai Indians' success in the WPL, as per a release from the Mumbai Indians.

Speaking about the retentions, Nita M Ambani said, "I am so proud to continue our journey with our five exceptional players who will lead Mumbai Indians into an exciting new era. Harmanpreet Kaur, our captain and the heartbeat of this team, along with Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, and young Kamalini, each embodies the MI ethos, spirit, and brand of cricket. They have been integral to our success and symbolize everything Mumbai Indians stands for. As we step into a new season, I am excited to see this core group continue to inspire millions of young girls across India to dream big. To all those who have been part of our MI family -- thank you for your incredible contributions and the lasting impact you have made on our journey. You will always remain a cherished part of the MI story, and I wish you all the very best."

Akash Ambani said, "The retention process is always challenging because you're making tough calls about extraordinary talent. We are happy about the combination we've retained - a captain who leads by example, proven international match-winners and emerging Indian talent. Harman's ability to get the best out of her teammates is invaluable, and with Nat, Hayley, Amanjot and Kamalini, we have the perfect mix of aggression, skill, and temperament. The Mumbai Indians have always been about creating champions, and this new phase is another opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to excellence along with our champions. Every player who has represented the Mumbai Indians in the WPL has given their all, and we respect and honour those contributions."

Sciver-Brunt, who is also the England captain, was the Player of the Tournament in 2025 and the Player of the Match in the final of the inaugural season in 2023. Matthews was the Player of the Tournament in the first-ever edition in 2023.

Amanjot was an integral part of the Indian team which won the ODI World Cup earlier this month, while Kamalini is the youngest player ever to feature in the WPL, making her debut for MI in 2025 shortly after playing a starring role in India's win at the U19 World Cup.(ANI)

