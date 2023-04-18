Hyderabad, Apr 18 (PTI) Mumbai Indians defeated hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.

Cameron Green scored a timely half-century to help Mumbai Indians post a challenging 192 for five after being asked to bat.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Reportedly Unfollows Virat Kohli On Instagram In Retaliation After Their Handshake Row in IPL 2023.

The home team then kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 178 in 19.5 overs.

Earlier, Green scored an unbeaten 64 off 40 deliveries with the help of six fours and a couple of maximums.

Also Read | Cameron Green’s Fifty Powers Mumbai Indians to 192/5 Against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 Clash.

Ishan Kishan (38) and Tilak Varma (37) also provided valuable contributions.

Marco Jansen (2/43) snared two wickets for the home team while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/31) and T Natarajan (1/50) took wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians 192 for 5 in 20 overs (Cameron Green 64 not out; Marco Jansen 2/43)

Sunrisers Hyderabad 178 all out in 19.5 overs (Mayank Agarwal 48; Riley Meredith 2/33)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)