Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli and former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly are rumored to have a fallout in their relationship over some disagreements when the former was the India captain. Things got worse gradually when Virat resigned from the position of Test Captain. Sometimes later, the tenure of Ganguly also ended, and he joined as the Director of Cricket of Delhi Capitals. He has been part of Delhi Capitals before in the edition 2019. Recently during the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2023, things escalated when Virat took a catch and gave a angry stare to the DC Director of Cricket Ganguly. It took another turn when the post-match handshakes were going on and the duo refused to shake hands. Recently it has also come up that Virat has unfollowed Sourav Ganguly on Instagram. Reports suggest, in retaliation, Sourav Ganguly has also unfollowed Virat Kohli in the same social media platform. Virat Kohli Reportedly Unfollows Sourav Ganguly on Instagram After Their Handshake Row in IPL 2023.

According to sources, after checking closely it was found that Virat Kohli's name does not feature in the list of persons Sourav Ganguly follows on Instagram. Checked just a day ago, Ganguly did use to follow Virat Kohli before the IPL 2023 row. Now it seems that he has taken the action of unfollowing Virat as retaliation to Virat's move. Previously it was known in the same way that Virat Kohli has unfollowed Sourav Ganguly on Instagram.

Sourav Ganguly Unfollows Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Virat Kohli has a good start to the IPL 2023 with three fifties scored in the first five games. He has looked against fast bowlers hitting them for nonchalant sixes and tried to maximize the powerplay giving Faf Du Plessis on the other hand to take his time to settle. RCB, meanwhile had a mixed start to the IPL, they have looked good in patches but lost crucial moments and ended up losing two games at home and a total of three. Spin seems like a big threat against them while the other being Harshal Patel's form and middle overs bowling. ‘We Can Win Nine Out of Nine Games’ Delhi Capitals’ Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly Optimistic About Team’s Turnaround in IPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals on the other hand had a disastrous start to the season losing all five of their first five games. Nothing seems to clicking in favour of them in the absence of regular skipper Rishabh Pant. In a recent video, Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly was spotted trying to motivate them saying they can win all the remaining nine games if they want to but currently it seems a uphill task for them.

