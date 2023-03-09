Navi Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) Mumbai Indians shot out Delhi Capitals for a paltry 105 in the Women's Premier League here on Thursday.

England pacer Issy Wong returned with tidy figures of 3/10, while leftarm spinner Saika Ishaque continued her dream run with figures of 3/13.

Also Read | RCB-W vs UPW-W, Dream11 Team Prediction WPL 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League Inaugural Season Match 8.

Hayley Matthews also grabbed three wickets as Delhi folded up in 18 overs.

Skipper Meg Lanning top-scored for Delhi with 43.

Also Read | Sporting CP vs Arsenal, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UEL Round of 16 Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Brief Scores

Delhi Capitals 105 all out in 18 overs (Meg Lanning 43; Issy Wong 3/10, Hayley Matthews 3/19, Saika Ishaque 3/13).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)