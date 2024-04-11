Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya opted to bowl after winning the toss in their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Thursday.

MI brought in Shreyas Gopal in place of Piyush Chawla in a solitary change to their playing XI.

Also Read | LSG vs DC, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 Clash at Ekana Stadium.

RCB rung in three changes, replacing Cameron Green with Will Jacks, while Mahipal Lomror and Vijaykumar Vyshak also made the XI.

Both the teams have posted one win each.

Also Read | MI vs RCB Live Score Updates of IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Wins the Toss and Opts to Bowl First; Will Jacks Handed Debut by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Shreyas Gopal Included in Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI.

MI are coming on the back of their first win of the season after three defeats, while RCB have lost their last three matches.

Teams;

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shreyas Gopal, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Akash Madhwal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Reece Topley, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)