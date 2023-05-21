Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL here on Sunday.

Mayank Agarwal and Umran Malik were back in the playing eleven for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Also Read | Valencia vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Mumbai brought in Kumar Kartikeya in place of Hrithik Shokeen.

The Teams:

Also Read | Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2022-23 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Vivrant Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)