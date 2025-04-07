Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): Mumbai Indians have parted ways with their two-time Women's Premier League head coach Charlotte Edwards, who has taken over as the head coach of the Engand women's team.

Edwards guided the Mumbai Indians to WPL title glory in 2023 and 2025. The franchise on Monday confirmed her departure with a heartfelt message: "Charlotte Edwards, who coached the team to two WPL titles in three seasons, will be missed by the #OneFamily and her girls, whom she inspired and helped develop over the course of the three years."

Also Read | IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: Jio’s Unlimited Offer Including JioHotstar Subscription With Free Cricket For 90 Days Reportedly Extended Till April 15.

While reflecting on Edwards' departure, a Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, "Charlotte Edwards has been a leader for whom the entire #OneFamily has enormous admiration, appreciation and respect. The incredible achievements that Charlotte has driven the team towards include winning two titles in three years, developing and inspiring the girls to play their best cricket, taking the MI legacy forward and bringing joy to the MI Paltan. We wish her all the very best and are grateful for everything she has brought to our team over the past three years."

Edwards is a former England captain who represented her country over 300 times, winning two World Cups and lifting the Ashes five times across a 20-year playing career. With 10,273 runs in 309 international matches with 13 centuries, she is one of the most decorated international batters ever.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians Head Coach Charlotte Edwards Gives Up Franchise T20 Coaching Roles To Focus on England Women's Cricket Team.

She replaced Jon Lewis after an underwhelming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 and 16-0 drubbing to Australia in women's Ashes away from home.

Since retiring from playing in 2017, Edwards has coached across English domestic cricket and global T20 leagues, enjoying success with Southern Vipers in regional cricket, Southern Brave in The Hundred, Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League and Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League.

As Edwards begins a new chapter in her life, "Mumbai Indians wish Charlotte Edwards all the very best in her new role with the England Women's team and the #OneFamily will continue to cheer for one of the greats of the game." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)