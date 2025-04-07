Mumbai, April 7: Charlotte Edwards, who recently took over as England women’s head coach, has decided to step down from her franchise T20 coaching jobs at Mumbai Indians and Sydney Sixers, as well as from Hampshire and Southern Brave, to focus on her role in the national set-up. Since announcing her retirement as a player in 2017, Charlotte, the former England skipper, gained tremendous success in her coaching career. She won two titles in three seasons with Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL), the latest of which came this year at the Brabourne Stadium. ECB Appoints Charlotte Edwards As Head Coach of England Women’s Cricket Team.

She also won five titles with Southern Vipers, including two in the Charlotte Edwards Cup, a domestic T20 competition named after her. Under her, Southern Brave won Women's Hundred in 2023 and entered finals three times, as well as taking Sydney Sixers to the WBBL final in 2022/23. Mumbai Indians said Charlotte was a leader for whom the franchise had enormous admiration, appreciation and respect.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday, Charlotte expressed gratitude to the teams where she served as the head coach before taking up the England head coach role. WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Head Coach Charlotte Edwards Hails 16-Year-Old Kamalini Gunalan After Match-Winning Knock Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Says ‘She Is a Superstar in the Making’.

Charlotte’s first assignment as England’s head coach will be the home series against West Indies in May followed by India's white-ball tour, with the announcement of the side’s new captain expected to happen soon. She will also have to work on England regaining its morale ahead of the ODI World Cup in India later this year and a T20 World Cup on home soil in 2026, especially after suffering a 16-0 drubbing in the Women’s Ashes in Australia.

