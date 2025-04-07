In good news for cricket fans, IPL 2025 free live streaming is set to be available for JioHotstar! Yes, you read that right. No additional JioHotstar subscription will be needed if they just recharge their Jio numbers with the 'Unlimited Offer' plan as it will come with free cricket for 90 days. As per reports, Reliance Jio has extended its 'Unlimited Offer' plan for fans till April 15 after it was initially set to expire on March 22. Fans who now recharge with Rs 299 or above will have access to free cricket on JioHotstar for 90 days and this will also include the option to stream IPL 2025 for free, that too in 4K quality. Is IPL 2025 Live Streaming Available for Free on JioHotstar? Which JioHotstar Subscription Plans Are Best-Suited To Watch Indian Premier League Cricket Matches Online?

Jio's 'Unlimited Offer'

🏏 Your Ticket to Unlimited Cricket! 🎟️ No queues, no limits - just cricket, anywhere you go with Jio Unlimited Offer. 🔥 Free JioHotstar for 90 Days 🏠 50 Days FREE Home Wi-Fi ⚡ Unlimited True 5G Data https://t.co/HPuy5wnAo6 #WithLoveFromJio #JioUnlimitedOffer… pic.twitter.com/eDMwZ6yJI3 — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) March 22, 2025

JioHotstar is the newly-created platform which was launched in February as a result of the Jio-Star merger. The platform offers not just cricket but also a wide variety of entertainment that ranges from movies, reality shows and a lot more. Upon recharging with Rs 299 or above, fans will not only have access to IPL 2025 free live streaming and watch free cricket and other content on JioHotstar for 90 days but also a 50-day trial of JioFiber which will allow users to have unlimited WiFi, watch over 800 TV channels and tune in to 11+ OTT platforms to watch the content of their choice. Fans having a Rs 299 plan will also have 1.5 GB high-speed internet along with unlimited phone calls and 100 SMS. Users who are subscribed to a plan already will need another Rs 100 to gain access to these benefits. On Which Channel IPL 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Indian Premier League Season 18 T20 Cricket Matches in India?

Unlike JioCinema where IPL free live streaming was available, JioHotstar offers fans to watch the action for free but only for a limited time before the users are asked to purchase a subscription to the platform to continue their viewing experience. JioHotstar has three plans- the Mobile Plan which costs Rs 149/three months of Rs 499/year, the 'Super' plan, for which the subscription fee is Rs 299/three months or Rs 899 on a yearly basis. There's a Premium Plan as well, which unlike the above two, do not include advertisements and is available for Rs 299/month, Rs 499/every three months or Rs 1499 every year. JioHotstar, like Disney+ Hotstar, also allows fans to watch IPL 2025 live streaming with commentary in regional languages apart from English and Hindi.

