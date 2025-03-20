Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India] March 20 (ANI): Mumbai Indians (MI) players and staff arrived at Chennai airport for their first IPL match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Surya Kumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar, Mahela Jayawardene, and others were seen at the Chennai International Airport on Thursday ahead of their clash against the Chennai Super Kings.

The two teams share a long-standing rivalry and have a strong fanbase.

Mumbai Indians are five-time titleholders and have been among the most accomplished teams in the tournament's past. CSK also has strong credentials.

Fans have waited a whole year for MS Dhoni to return in the yellow jersey. The last time these two teams clashed, CSK got the better of MI. Chennai won the match by 20 runs, with Rohit Sharma scoring a century and Matheesha Pathirana taking four wickets and being awarded Player of the Game. MS Dhoni scored 20 runs off four balls, proving to be the exact margin of victory for CSK.

CSK Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad,(C), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

MI squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Verma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Shrijith Krishnan, Raj Angad Bawa, Venkat Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Vignesh Puthhur, Suryakumar Yadav. (ANI)

