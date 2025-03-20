The IPL 2025 is days away and BCCI has called all the captains of the ten franchises for a captain's meet. There they have discussed several rules and regulations of the Indian Premier League, including the impact player rule, saliva rule and the dew factor. Dew has been an hindrance for competitive games where heavy dew in the second innings for evening games has made the toss a deciding factor and things easier for chasing teams. To counter it, BCCI has introduced a new rule where two balls will be used in the second innings of an evening game and the ball will be used only after the 11th over after the approval of umpire. IPL 2025: BCCI Lifts Saliva Ban in Indian Premier League After Getting Thumbs Up From Franchises in Captain's Meet.

BCCI Introduces New Rule of Ball Change After 11th Over of Second Innings

