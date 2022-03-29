Mumbai, Mar 29 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) owes Rs 14.82 crore to the city police for the security they provided to various cricket matches, a police official claimed on Tuesday.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 Match 6.

The police have sent multiple reminders to MCA officials in the last couple of years, but they have not paid the charges for the security provided to matches, including the women's World Cup, T-20, Test and one-day matches, he said.

Also Read | IPL 2022: GT Pace Bowler Mohammad Shami Credits His Success Against LSG to Test Match Learnings.

The official also said the MCA has paid Rs 4.20 crore for the police security provided to the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches and there was no outstanding amount for it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)