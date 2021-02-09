Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Munita Prajapati came into her own in scripting a new National Record in the under-20 women's 10000m Race Walk with a fine victory on the penultimate day of the 36th National Junior Athletics Championships at the Sarusajai Stadium here on Tuesday. It helped her overcome the pain of being beaten to third place a fortnight ago.

Her time of 47 minutes 53.58 seconds today earned the record from Reshma Patel who pegged the mark at 48:25.90 in winning the Federation Cup Junior U20 Athletics Championships gold in Bhopal on January 26 this year. Munita, a 19-year-old from Varanasi, won a race in which the top five finishers bettered the meet mark of 49:16.51 set by Priyanka Goswami in 2014.

The 16-year-old Reshma Patel, who competed in the under-18 category here, could only watch from the sidelines as Munita improved on record and became the first Indian under-20 woman race walker to clock a sub-48 minute time over the distance. It was clear that she took to the track today having doubled her resolve after she finished third in Bhopal.

Khyati Mathur's show at the high jump pit also caught the eye. Having recovered from a knee injury, the Meerut girl showcased her determination with a personal best leap over the bar at 1.77m. Training in NIS Patiala over the past couple of months, she was confidence personified and added the girls' under-18 gold to the under-16 titles that she won in 2016 (1.62m) and 2017 (1.63m). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)