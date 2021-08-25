Winter-Salem (US), Aug 25 (AP) Former world number one Andy Murray was ousted from the ATP Winston-Salem event, falling to American Frances Tiafoe 6-7 (4/7), 3-6 in a second-round match at Wake Forest University.

The 34-year-old Murray has been battling injuries of late, including a groin problem that has limited his time on the court this season and resulted in him needing one of the four wild card spots to get into the Winston-Salem draw.

Murray now heads to the US Open, where he won the first of his three Grand Slam titles in 2012. (AP)

