Sylhet [Bangladesh], April 23 (ANI): A superb nine-wicket haul by pacer Blessing Muzarabani helped Zimbabwe secure a three-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the first Test of the two-match series at Sylhet on Wednesday.

Now, Zimbabwe, having won its first Test match since March 2021, are 1-0 up in the series.

Also Read | Why Are Players and Umpires Wearing Black Armbands in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match? Know Reason.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. A 66-run partnership between Mominul Haque (56 in 105 balls, with six fours and a six) and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (40 in 69 balls, with six fours) was a major highlight of the first innings as the hosts put up 191 on the board in 61 overs.

Wellington Masakadza (3/21) and Muzarabani (3/50) were the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe. Wessly Madhevere (2/2) and Victor Nyauchi (2/74) were also among the wickets.

Also Read | SRH vs MI Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Vignesh Puthur Returns in Place of Ashwani Kumar in Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI.

In their first innings, half-centuries came from Brian Bennett (57 in 64 balls, with 11 fours) and Sean Williams (59 in 108 balls, with six fours and two sixes). An opening partnership of 69 runs between Brian and Ben Curran (18) and a 48-run stand for the fifth wicket between Williams and Wessly Madhevere (24 in 33 balls, with a four and six) were standouts in the Zimbabwe innings as the visitors took an 82-run lead, posting 273 in 80.2 overs.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (5/52) was the star for Bangladesh with a brilliant five-wicket haul and Nahid Rana (3/74) also shined with a three-wicket spell.

In their second innings, Bangladesh could make just 255 runs in 79.2 overs. A 60-run second-wicket stand between Mahmudul Hasan Joy (33 in 65 balls, with six fours) and Mominul Haque (47 in 84 balls, with six fours) and a 65-run stand between Haque and skipper Shanto (60 in 105 balls, with seven fours) looked to take the hosts towards a big score.

But the visitors contained the other coming batters well, except for Jaker Ali (58 in 111 balls, with four boundaries and a six), who stuck around till the end, making sure Bangladesh crossed 250-run mark.

Muzarabani was the standout bowler for Zimbabwe, with 6/72. Masakadza also took 2/20.

Bangladesh led by 173 runs and set the visitors 174 runs to win. A 95-run opening stand between Brian (54 in 81 balls, with seven fours and a six) and Curran (44 in 75 balls, with seven fours) did plenty of damage, even though Miraz (5/50) fought valiantly with another five-wicket haul. Madhevere (19*) and Richard Ngarava (4*) helped Zimbabwe reach the target with three wickets left.

Muzarabani took home the 'Player of the Match' award. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)