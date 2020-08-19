Prague (Czech Republic), Aug 19 (PTI) India's top singles player Sumit Nagal advanced to the singles quarterfinals of the Prague Open with a come-from-behind win over lower-ranked Kiri Lehecka.

Sixth seed and world number 127 had to battle hard to prevail 5-7 7-6(4) 6-3 in two hours and 21-minute second round contest of the Euro 137,560 clay court event.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Update: Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting to Not 'Allow' Ravi Ashwin to Use 'Mankading' in Indian Premier League 13.

Nagal is expected to meet three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka in the next round. The Swiss is up against Germany's Oscar Otte in his second round contest.

Nagal is also competing in the doubles draw. The other Indians featuring in the doubles are Divij Sharan and N Sriram Balaji.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Sponsorship Deal: Dream11 to Be Title Sponsors for Indian Premier League 13, BCCI Rejects Their 2021 and 2022 Bid.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)