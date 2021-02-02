Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress leader and state minister Ashok Chavan on Monday said cricketers Rohit Sharma and Dhawal Kulkarni were willing to set up an academy in Nanded, some 585 kilometres from here, which would give players in the region coaching of international standards.

Chavan, also guardian minister of Nanded, said Kulkarni had met him on Monday evening to hold initial discussion on the issue.

"Renowned cricketers Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 and @dhawal_kulkarni are willing to set up a cricket academy in Nanded. Kulkarni and @paragdahiwal of @crickingdowm held an initial discussion on this today. Talented players from Nanded will get international standard coaching if the academy is opened," Chavan tweeted.

