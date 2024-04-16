Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) Sunil Narine smashed a whirlwind century to single-handedly power Kolkata Knight Riders to a mammoth 223 for six against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Sent into bat, Narine smashed 109 off just 56 balls with the help of 13 boundaries and six hits over the fence to guide KKR to the score.

Besides Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi made 30 off 18 balls for KKR. Towards the end, Rinku Singh remained unbeaten on 9-ball 20.

Avesh Khan (2/35) and Kuldeep Sen (2/46) shared four wickets between them for RR.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 223 for 6 in 20 overs (Sunil Narine 109; Avesh Khan 2/35).

