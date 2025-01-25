Indore, Jan 25 (PTI) Billiards stalwart Sourav Kothari came up with two superb century breaks during the contest as he defeated multiple world champion Pankaj Advani 4-2 in the final of the National Billiards & Snooker Championship here on Saturday.

Kothari, a former world billiards champion who is currently No.2 in the International Billiards and Snooker Federation (IBSF) ranking, won 150-31, 30-154, 9-151, 150-25, 150-90 and 152-147 in a contest where Advani fought till the very end.

The two Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) cueists were unwilling to give an inch, with Sourav coming up with a 106-point break to take the first set. Advani then had superb breaks of 130 and 94 as he took the next two frames to take a 2-1 lead.

However, Sourav the World Billiards champion in 2018 and Arjuna Awardee in 2016, took the next three frames to take the title, although Advani fought tooth and nail in the sixth and last frame by coming up with a break of 99 before losing by just five points.

Scores: Sourav Kothari beat Pankaj Advani 4-2 (150-31, 30-154, 9-151, 150-25, 150-90, 152-147)

