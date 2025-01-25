Arsenal, six points shy of league leaders Liverpool in the English Premier League, will need to keep winning in order to put the pressure on the Reds. The Gunners face Wolves this evening in an away tie with Mikel Arteta hoping to get back to winning ways after their draw with Arsenal. With 44 points from 22 matches, they are alive in the title race like the last two campaigns but having an outside chance to secure the title. Opponents Wolves are 17th and have lost three games in a row. Any further slip ups will put their survival in the league in jeopardy. Wolves versus Arsenal will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 8:30 PM IST. Teenager Arrested in Probe of Online Abuse of Arsenal Forward Kai Havertz’s Wife Sophia Havertz.

Wolves have a few injury issues to deal with as they are without the services of Sasa Kalajdzic, Boubacar Traore, Enso Gonzalez, and Yerson Mosquera. Matheus Cunha has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal and he will look to have a good game here to enhance his credentials. He will be in the company of Gonaclo Guedes, supporting striker Jorgen Strand Larsen. Andre and Joao Gomes make up the numbers in central midfield.

William Saliba and Myles Lewis-Skelly do not have serious injuries but might not be fit in time for this game. Mikel Merino, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard will form the three-man midfield for the visitors. Kai Havertz is slowly returning to form and will lead the frontline with Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri as his support wingers. Premier League 2024–25: Arsenal Forward Gabriel Jesus To Undergo Surgery for ACL Injury.

When is Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Wolves will take on Arsenal in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, January 25. The Wolves vs Arsenal match is set to be played at Molineux Stadium and it will start at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Brentford vs Arsenal live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Wolves vs Arsenal online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Wolves vs Arsenal, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Expect a quality game of football with Arsenal emerging as 1-3 victors. Arsenal will be challenged in this tie, facing a defence-minded Wolves. But expect the visitors to secure three crucial points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2025 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).