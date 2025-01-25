Manchester City are at home to Chelsea this evening in the English Premier League, with the defending champions suffering yet another setback in a tormenting season. They let a two-goal lead slip as they lost to PSG in their last game, putting further pressure on them as they seek passage to the next round. In England, they are fifth in the points table with 38 points from 22 games. While they may be out of the title race, Pep Guardiola is a man know to weave his magic with the chips down. Chelsea are fourth and head into the fixture on the back of a much-needed win over Wolves. Manchester City versus Chelsea will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 11:00 PM IST. Kyle Walker Joins AC Milan On Loan From Manchester City, Rossoneri Have Option to Buy Star England Defender at Season End.

Ruben Dias was replaced at half-time against PSG for Manchester City and he is unlikely to feature here. The home side are already missing Nathan Ake, Rodri, and Oscar Bobb for this tie. Jeremy Doku will be assessed late in order to determine his fitness. Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne have key roles to play in this match and their record against the Blues has been good in the past. Savinho and Phil Foden will be deployed on the wings and they shoulder the creative play from out wide.

Chelsea have Levi Colwill and Enzo Fernandez close to return and they have a good chance of making the cut here. Romeo Lavia, Benoit Badiashile, and Wesley Fofana miss out due to injury. Mykhailo Mudryk is suspended following a failed dope test. Nicolas Jackson will once again lead the attack with Cole Palmer behind him as the creative midfielder. Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto get the nod on the wings. Manchester City Sign Egyptian Striker Omar Marmoush From Eintracht Frankfurt.

When is Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester City will host Chelsea in the Premier League 2024-25 on Saturday, January 25. The Manchester City vs Chelsea will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester and it will start at 10:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches and will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Manchester City vs Chelsea live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network channels. For Manchester City vs Chelsea online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

Disney+ Hotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2024-25 matches. Fans in India can watch the Manchester City vs Chelsea, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. It will be a quality game of football with the tie ending in a 1-0 victory for City.

