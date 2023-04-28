Margao, Apr 28 (PTI) Reigning national champion Philippos Matthai, who won the crown following his fastest time in the 2022 finale, is all set to begin his title-defence in the second round of the FMSCI Indian National Autocross Championship (INAC), to be held here on Sunday.

Promoted by Bangalore Motorsports Club, the Indian National Autocross Championship offers Championship class titles in eight classes.

Apart from INAC, the 39-year-old Delhi rider made a comeback to the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) last year and the speed sport maestro dominated INRC 3 class winning two rounds and taking a podium in the other.

The 2019 unrestricted class INAC winner was virtually declared the overall champion because of his fastest-driver tag at Vijayawada.

Last year, he won the title in the INAC2 open class. Driving a Volkswagen Polo 1.0tsi with support from MRF and VW Motorsport, the Arka Motorsport driver is gunning for an entry in three classes this year.

Philippos, a lawyer by education and a rally driver by passion made his INRC debut in 2001 at a young age of 17 by winning the novice national championship at INRC.

He went on to drive with the MRF rally team till 2009, and won three national titles in sub-categories. A vehicle-builder by profession, he sacrificed his role as a driver behind the wheel for some years to focus on the development of cars and teams. PTI SSC

