Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata on April 29, 2023, Saturday. Before the match between Kolkata and Gujarat gets underway, let us look at how the two teams stand right now after playing a few games. MS Dhoni Angry! 'Captain Cool' Turns 'Captain Hot' As CSK Captain Loses Cool During IPL 2023 Match Against RR, Fans React.

On one hand, Gujarat are high flying after registering five wins out of the first seven matches with 10 points. The Hardik Pandya-led team registered their fifth win of the season when they beat Mumbai Indians in their previous game. Batting first, Shubman Gill (56), Abhinav Manohar (42) and David Miller (46) came good with the bat as Gujarat posted 207 on board. With 208 runs in hand to defend, Gujarat’s prime bowler, Rashid Khan (3/37) showed his spinning prowess as he destroyed Mumbai’s top-order batters to leave them out for 152. Gujarat will be coming into the next match looking for their sixth win.

Kolkata, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom-end of the table with six after managing only two wins out of the eight games. The Kolkata team recently got back to winning ways when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore to secure their third win of the season. Batting first, on account of Jason Roy and Rinku Singh’s magnificent knocks, Kolkata piled up 200. Having to defend 201, their key spinner, Varun Chakravarthy produce one of his best spells that helped Kolkata bowl RCB out for under 200.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Punjab and Lucknow, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between KKR and GT, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Kolkata and Gujarat is Gujarat. MS Dhoni Hits 'Bullseye' As He Runs Out Dhruv Jurel With Direct Hit During RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Google Win Probability for the IPL 2023 match between KKR and GT. (Source: Google)

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Gujarat Titans side are the favourites with 54% winning chance and it is also justified, considering the form and Performance of Gujarat. The prediction further states that Kolkata have got 46% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a close encounter. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect a nail-biting contest. However, there is also possibility that Kolkata may once again pull off a win against Gujarat, provided if Kolkata put up their best performance.

